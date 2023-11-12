In the Week 10 tilt between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Keaontay Ingram find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Cardinals vs Falcons Anytime TD Bets

Will Keaontay Ingram score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

Ingram has run for 72 yards on 33 carries (12 yards per game) on the ground this year.

Ingram has added four catches for 26 yards (4.3 per game).

Ingram has not reached the end zone on the ground once in six games.

Keaontay Ingram Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Commanders 5 -4 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Giants 2 6 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 5 13 0 1 8 0 Week 6 @Rams 10 40 0 2 11 0 Week 8 Ravens 2 9 0 1 7 0 Week 9 @Browns 9 8 0 0 0 0

