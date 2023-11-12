Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals will play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Murray threw for 2,368 yards (215.3 per game), completing 66.4% of his passes (259-for-390), with 14 TDs and seven INTs last year. In addition Murray ran for three touchdowns and picked up 38 yards rushing per game.

Murray vs. the Falcons

Murray vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games Against Atlanta last year, four players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Falcons allowed 17 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Atlanta allowed two or more passing touchdowns to seven opposing QBs.

Last year, the Falcons allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

The 231.9 yards per game given up by the Falcons through the air last year were the 25th-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Falcons' defense was ranked 23rd in the league with 26 passing TDs allowed last year.

Kyler Murray Passing Props vs. the Falcons

Passing Yards: 221.5 (-115)

221.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+170)

Murray Passing Insights

Murray exceeded his passing yards prop bet total in four games last season, or 36.4% of games with a prop available.

The Cardinals ran 60.5% passing plays and 39.5% rushing plays last season. They ranked 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Murray averaged 6.1 yards per pass attempt last year, 33rd in the NFL.

Murray threw for a touchdown eight times last season in 11 games played, including multiple TD passes five times.

Murray's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chiefs 9/11/2022 Week 1 22-for-34 / 193 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/18/2022 Week 2 31-for-49 / 277 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 5 ATT / 28 YDS / 1 TD vs. Rams 9/25/2022 Week 3 37-for-58 / 314 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 10/2/2022 Week 4 23-for-32 / 207 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 12 ATT / 26 YDS / 1 TD vs. Eagles 10/9/2022 Week 5 28-for-42 / 250 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/16/2022 Week 6 23-for-37 / 222 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 10 ATT / 100 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/20/2022 Week 7 20-for-29 / 204 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/30/2022 Week 8 31-for-44 / 326 YDS / 3 TDs / 2 INTs 6 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/6/2022 Week 9 25-for-35 / 175 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 60 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/27/2022 Week 12 18-for-29 / 191 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 7 ATT / 56 YDS / 1 TD vs. Patriots 12/12/2022 Week 14 1-for-1 / 9 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs

