With the Arizona Cardinals taking on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Kyler Murray a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Cardinals vs Falcons Anytime TD Bets

Will Kyler Murray score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)

In the trenches last year, Murray made an impact by rushing for three TDs and 418 yards.

He rushed for a touchdown in three games last season, but did not run for more than one TD in a game.

Kyler Murray Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Chiefs 22 34 193 2 0 5 29 0 Week 2 @Raiders 31 49 277 1 1 5 28 1 Week 3 Rams 37 58 314 0 0 2 8 0 Week 4 @Panthers 23 32 207 2 1 12 26 1 Week 5 Eagles 28 42 250 1 1 4 42 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 23 37 222 0 1 10 100 0 Week 7 Saints 20 29 204 1 0 7 30 0 Week 8 @Vikings 31 44 326 3 2 6 36 0 Week 9 Seahawks 25 35 175 2 0 8 60 0 Week 12 Chargers 18 29 191 2 1 7 56 1 Week 14 Patriots 1 1 9 0 0 1 3 0

