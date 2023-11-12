Will Kyler Murray Score a Touchdown Against the Falcons in Week 10?
With the Arizona Cardinals taking on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Kyler Murray a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Cardinals vs Falcons Anytime TD Bets
Will Kyler Murray score a touchdown against the Falcons?
Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a TD)
- In the trenches last year, Murray made an impact by rushing for three TDs and 418 yards.
- He rushed for a touchdown in three games last season, but did not run for more than one TD in a game.
Kyler Murray Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Chiefs
|22
|34
|193
|2
|0
|5
|29
|0
|Week 2
|@Raiders
|31
|49
|277
|1
|1
|5
|28
|1
|Week 3
|Rams
|37
|58
|314
|0
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|23
|32
|207
|2
|1
|12
|26
|1
|Week 5
|Eagles
|28
|42
|250
|1
|1
|4
|42
|0
|Week 6
|@Seahawks
|23
|37
|222
|0
|1
|10
|100
|0
|Week 7
|Saints
|20
|29
|204
|1
|0
|7
|30
|0
|Week 8
|@Vikings
|31
|44
|326
|3
|2
|6
|36
|0
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|25
|35
|175
|2
|0
|8
|60
|0
|Week 12
|Chargers
|18
|29
|191
|2
|1
|7
|56
|1
|Week 14
|Patriots
|1
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
