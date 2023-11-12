Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise Brown has a tough matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), facing the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are giving up the 10th-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 197.1 per game.

Brown's 42 receptions are good enough for a team-high 440 total yards (and an average of 48.9 per game) and four scores. He has been targeted 77 times.

Brown vs. the Falcons

Brown vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 61 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 61 REC YPG / REC TD Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Atlanta in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have surrendered a TD pass to 14 opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.

The Falcons give up 197.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Falcons' defense ranks 29th in the NFL with 17 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Marquise Brown Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 53.5 (-118)

Brown Receiving Insights

In four of nine games this year, Brown has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Brown has 26.8% of his team's target share (77 targets on 287 passing attempts).

He is averaging 5.7 yards per target (115th in NFL play), averaging 440 yards on 77 passes thrown his way.

Brown has posted a touchdown catch in four of nine games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has four total touchdowns this season (26.7% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

Brown has been targeted nine times in the red zone (30.0% of his team's 30 red zone pass attempts).

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Browns 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 6 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/15/2023 Week 6 11 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 4 REC / 61 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

