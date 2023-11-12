Will Marquise Brown get into the end zone when the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons come together in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need to know.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Brown will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals vs Falcons Anytime TD Bets

Will Marquise Brown score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

Brown's 440 yards receiving (48.9 per game) lead the Cardinals. He has 42 receptions (on 77 targets) and four TDs.

Brown has four games with a touchdown catch this year (out of nine played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Marquise Brown Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 5 3 28 0 Week 2 Giants 10 6 54 1 Week 3 Cowboys 7 5 61 1 Week 4 @49ers 10 7 96 0 Week 5 Bengals 10 4 61 1 Week 6 @Rams 11 4 34 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 7 3 49 0 Week 8 Ravens 9 6 33 1 Week 9 @Browns 8 4 24 0

Rep Marquise Brown with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.