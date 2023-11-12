How to Watch Men's NCAA Soccer Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Sunday, November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In a Sunday NCAA Men's Soccer schedule that has a lot of thrilling contests, the match featuring Big East Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA versus is a game to watch.
Watch Big East Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Georgetown vs Xavier
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch ACC Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Big Ten Tournament, Championship: Teams TBA
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Penn State vs Indiana
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Watch Clemson vs North Carolina
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
