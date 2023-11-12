Michael Wilson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals match up with the Atlanta Falcons at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. All of Wilson's stats can be found below.

In the air, Wilson has been targeted 33 times, with season stats of 401 yards on 25 receptions (16.0 per catch) and two TDs.

Michael Wilson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Cardinals have no other receivers on the injury list.

Week 10 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

Wilson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 33 25 401 92 2 16.0

Wilson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 4 2 19 0 Week 2 Giants 3 3 56 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 86 0 Week 4 @49ers 7 7 76 2 Week 5 Bengals 2 1 18 0 Week 6 @Rams 4 3 62 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 5 3 26 0 Week 8 Ravens 6 4 58 0

