Will Michael Wilson Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Michael Wilson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals match up with the Atlanta Falcons at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. All of Wilson's stats can be found below.
Rep Michael Wilson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the air, Wilson has been targeted 33 times, with season stats of 401 yards on 25 receptions (16.0 per catch) and two TDs.
Keep an eye on Wilson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Michael Wilson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Cardinals have no other receivers on the injury list.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 10 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Tommy Tremble
- Click Here for Stephen Sullivan
- Click Here for Equanimeous St. Brown
- Click Here for Raheem Blackshear
- Click Here for Khalil Herbert
Cardinals vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Wilson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|33
|25
|401
|92
|2
|16.0
Wilson Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|4
|2
|19
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|3
|3
|56
|0
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|2
|2
|86
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|7
|7
|76
|2
|Week 5
|Bengals
|2
|1
|18
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|4
|3
|62
|0
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|5
|3
|26
|0
|Week 8
|Ravens
|6
|4
|58
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.