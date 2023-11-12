When the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons square off in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Michael Wilson hit paydirt? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Cardinals vs Falcons Anytime TD Bets

Will Michael Wilson score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson has posted a 401-yard campaign thus far (50.1 yards per game) with two TDs, reeling in 25 throws out of 33 targets.

Wilson has one game with a touchdown catch this season (out of eight). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

Michael Wilson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 4 2 19 0 Week 2 Giants 3 3 56 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 86 0 Week 4 @49ers 7 7 76 2 Week 5 Bengals 2 1 18 0 Week 6 @Rams 4 3 62 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 5 3 26 0 Week 8 Ravens 6 4 58 0

