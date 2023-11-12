The NHL has 12 games on its Saturday slate -- keep scrolling for anytime goal-scorer odds from across the league.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

David Pastrnak (Bruins) -125 to score

Bruins vs. Canadiens

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Pastrnak's stats: 10 goals in 13 games

Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) -115 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Canucks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Matthews' stats: 13 goals in 14 games

Brady Tkachuk (Senators) +130 to score

Senators vs. Flames

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Tkachuk's stats: 8 goals in 12 games

Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +130 to score

Capitals vs. Islanders

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Ovechkin's stats: 2 goals in 12 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +140 to score

Maple Leafs vs. Canucks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Nylander's stats: 9 goals in 14 games

Alex DeBrincat (Red Wings) +145 to score

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 DeBrincat's stats: 9 goals in 14 games

Brayden Point (Lightning) +145 to score

Lightning vs. Hurricanes

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Point's stats: 6 goals in 14 games

Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +150 to score

Canadiens vs. Bruins

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Caufield's stats: 5 goals in 13 games

Tim Stuetzle (Senators) +150 to score

Senators vs. Flames

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Stuetzle's stats: 3 goals in 12 games

Dylan Larkin (Red Wings) +155 to score

Red Wings vs. Blue Jackets

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 Larkin's stats: 5 goals in 14 games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.