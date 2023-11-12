The Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) battle the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Arizona vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Lumberjacks shot at a 43.9% rate from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Antelopes averaged.
  • Last season, Northern Arizona had a 9-13 record in games the team collectively shot over 40.8% from the field.
  • The Lumberjacks were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Antelopes finished 195th.
  • The Lumberjacks put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 67.3 the Antelopes gave up.
  • Northern Arizona went 8-14 last season when it scored more than 67.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Northern Arizona scored 9.7 more points per game at home (78.6) than away (68.9).
  • The Lumberjacks gave up 72.6 points per game at home last season, and 75.8 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Northern Arizona made fewer triples away (7.6 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.3%) than at home (38.4%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ UConn L 95-52 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
11/12/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena
11/15/2023 @ Seattle U - Climate Pledge Arena
11/17/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne - Desert Diamond Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.