The Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) battle the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: FOX

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

The Lumberjacks shot at a 43.9% rate from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Antelopes averaged.

Last season, Northern Arizona had a 9-13 record in games the team collectively shot over 40.8% from the field.

The Lumberjacks were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Antelopes finished 195th.

The Lumberjacks put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 67.3 the Antelopes gave up.

Northern Arizona went 8-14 last season when it scored more than 67.3 points.

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Northern Arizona scored 9.7 more points per game at home (78.6) than away (68.9).

The Lumberjacks gave up 72.6 points per game at home last season, and 75.8 away.

Beyond the arc, Northern Arizona made fewer triples away (7.6 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.3%) than at home (38.4%) too.

