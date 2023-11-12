How to Watch Northern Arizona vs. Grand Canyon on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) battle the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) at 5:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Northern Arizona vs. Grand Canyon Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: FOX
Northern Arizona Stats Insights
- The Lumberjacks shot at a 43.9% rate from the field last season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Antelopes averaged.
- Last season, Northern Arizona had a 9-13 record in games the team collectively shot over 40.8% from the field.
- The Lumberjacks were the 278th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Antelopes finished 195th.
- The Lumberjacks put up an average of 73.7 points per game last year, 6.4 more points than the 67.3 the Antelopes gave up.
- Northern Arizona went 8-14 last season when it scored more than 67.3 points.
Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Northern Arizona scored 9.7 more points per game at home (78.6) than away (68.9).
- The Lumberjacks gave up 72.6 points per game at home last season, and 75.8 away.
- Beyond the arc, Northern Arizona made fewer triples away (7.6 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.3%) than at home (38.4%) too.
Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UConn
|L 95-52
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|11/12/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Seattle U
|-
|Climate Pledge Arena
|11/17/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
