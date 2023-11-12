The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) take on the Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. It starts at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grand Canyon vs. Northern Arizona matchup.

Northern Arizona vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Arizona vs. Grand Canyon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grand Canyon Moneyline Northern Arizona Moneyline BetMGM Grand Canyon (-19.5) 144.5 -10000 +1700 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Grand Canyon (-18.5) 144.5 -4000 +1280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Arizona vs. Grand Canyon Betting Trends (2022-23)

Northern Arizona went 20-12-0 ATS last season.

The Lumberjacks won each of their two games last season when playing as at least 19.5-point underdogs.

Grand Canyon compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 21 Antelopes games hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.