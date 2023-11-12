Sunday's game that pits the Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) at Grand Canyon University Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 90-61 in favor of Grand Canyon, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on November 12.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Arizona vs. Grand Canyon Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Arizona vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 90, Northern Arizona 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Arizona vs. Grand Canyon

Computer Predicted Spread: Grand Canyon (-28.3)

Grand Canyon (-28.3) Computer Predicted Total: 151.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

With 73.7 points per game on offense, Northern Arizona was 129th in the country last year. On defense, it ceded 74.7 points per contest, which ranked 306th in college basketball.

The Lumberjacks grabbed 30 rebounds per game (278th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 30.8 rebounds per contest (155th-ranked).

Northern Arizona ranked 157th in the country with 13.3 dimes per game.

The Lumberjacks averaged 10.3 turnovers per game (36th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.7 turnovers per contest (195th-ranked).

With 8.4 three-pointers per game, the Lumberjacks ranked 66th in college basketball. They owned a 36.2% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 69th in college basketball.

Northern Arizona ceded 7.5 treys per game (218th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 35.3% three-point percentage (280th-ranked).

Of the shots attempted by Northern Arizona last season, 61.5% of them were two-pointers (68.3% of the team's made baskets) and 38.5% were from beyond the arc (31.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.