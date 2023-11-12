Northern Arizona vs. Grand Canyon: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 12
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-0) and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-1) play at Grand Canyon University Arena on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
Northern Arizona vs. Grand Canyon Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lumberjacks Betting Records & Stats
- Northern Arizona and its opponent combined to hit the over 19 out of 32 times last year.
- The Lumberjacks were 20-12-0 against the spread last season.
- Northern Arizona (20-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.7% of the time, 15.8% more often than Grand Canyon (14-16-0) last season.
Northern Arizona vs. Grand Canyon Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grand Canyon
|75.2
|148.9
|67.3
|142
|135.5
|Northern Arizona
|73.7
|148.9
|74.7
|142
|141.8
Additional Northern Arizona Insights & Trends
- The Lumberjacks' 73.7 points per game last year were 6.4 more points than the 67.3 the Antelopes gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 67.3 points last season, Northern Arizona went 11-8 against the spread and 8-14 overall.
Northern Arizona vs. Grand Canyon Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grand Canyon
|14-16-0
|21-9-0
|Northern Arizona
|20-12-0
|19-13-0
Northern Arizona vs. Grand Canyon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Grand Canyon
|Northern Arizona
|14-4
|Home Record
|6-8
|5-5
|Away Record
|3-13
|5-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-5-0
|81.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.6
|67.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.9
|9-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-2-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-10-0
