Rondale Moore has a tough matchup when his Arizona Cardinals face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Falcons give up 197.1 passing yards per game, 10th-best in the NFL.

Moore has a 128-yard year thus far (14.2 yards per game). He has reeled in 20 balls on 33 targets.

Moore vs. the Falcons

Moore vs the Falcons (since 2021): No games

No games Atlanta has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have allowed 14 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.

The Falcons yield 197.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Falcons' defense ranks 29th in the league with 17 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Cardinals Player Previews

Rondale Moore Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Moore Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Moore has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 33.3% of his games (three of nine).

Moore has received 11.5% of his team's 287 passing attempts this season (33 targets).

He has 128 receiving yards on 33 targets to rank 144th in league play with 3.9 yards per target.

Having played nine games this year, Moore has not had a TD reception.

He has 6.7% of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Moore (two red zone targets) has been targeted 6.7% of the time in the red zone (30 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Browns 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 4 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 10/22/2023 Week 7 4 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 4 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 50 YDS / 0 TDs

