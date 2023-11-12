Should you bet on Rondale Moore scoring a touchdown in the Arizona Cardinals' upcoming Week 10 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Moore will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals vs Falcons Anytime TD Bets

Will Rondale Moore score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Moore's 20 catches (33 targets) have netted him 128 yards (14.2 per game).

Having played nine games this year, Moore has not had a TD reception.

He has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Rondale Moore Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 3 3 33 0 Week 2 Giants 1 1 14 0 Week 3 Cowboys 6 4 8 0 Week 4 @49ers 2 0 0 0 Week 5 Bengals 5 3 26 0 Week 6 @Rams 7 4 30 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 4 2 2 0 Week 8 Ravens 3 2 10 0 Week 9 @Browns 2 1 5 0

Rep Rondale Moore with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.