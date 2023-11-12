The Phoenix Suns (4-5) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSOK

AZFamily and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 115 - Thunder 114

Suns vs Thunder Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 2.5)

Thunder (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-1.4)

Suns (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 228.8

The Thunder have put together a 6-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-4-0 mark from the Suns.

Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point underdog or more 75% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as a favorite of 2.5 or more (40%).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Oklahoma City and its opponents don't do it as often (55.6% of the time) as Phoenix and its opponents (66.7%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Thunder are 3-2, while the Suns are 2-3 as moneyline favorites.

Suns Performance Insights

So far this year, the Suns are scoring 113.2 points per game (15th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 112.2 points per contest (13th-ranked).

Phoenix is ninth in the NBA with 46.2 boards per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks sixth with 42.2 rebounds allowed per game.

So far this season, the Suns rank 15th in the league in assists, averaging 25.6 per game.

While Phoenix ranks in the bottom five in the NBA in turnovers per game with 16.1 (third-worst), it ranks 20th in the league with 13.7 forced turnovers per game.

With 12.8 treys per game, the Suns rank 12th in the NBA. They have a 36.7% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 10th in the league.

