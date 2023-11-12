On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (2-1) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSOK.

Suns vs. Thunder Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, BSOK

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker posted 27.8 points last season, plus 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Kevin Durant posted 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game last season. He also delivered 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Bradley Beal posted 23.2 points, 3.9 boards and 5.4 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Jusuf Nurkic recorded 13.3 points, 9.1 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Drew Eubanks recorded 6.6 points, 5.4 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted 31.4 points last season, plus 5.5 assists and 4.8 boards.

Josh Giddey's numbers last season were 16.6 points, 7.9 boards and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.

Jalen Williams' numbers last season were 14.1 points, 4.5 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 52.1% from the field and 35.6% from downtown, with an average of 1 made treys.

Luguentz Dort put up 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he delivered 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Isaiah Joe's stats last season were 9.5 points, 2.4 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Suns vs. Thunder Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Suns Thunder 113.6 Points Avg. 117.5 111.6 Points Allowed Avg. 116.4 46.7% Field Goal % 46.5% 37.4% Three Point % 35.6%

