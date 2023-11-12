Suns vs. Thunder November 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:25 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (2-1) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSOK.
Suns vs. Thunder Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: AZFamily, BSOK
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker posted 27.8 points last season, plus 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
- Kevin Durant posted 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game last season. He also delivered 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocks.
- Bradley Beal posted 23.2 points, 3.9 boards and 5.4 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Jusuf Nurkic recorded 13.3 points, 9.1 boards and 2.9 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Drew Eubanks recorded 6.6 points, 5.4 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocks.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted 31.4 points last season, plus 5.5 assists and 4.8 boards.
- Josh Giddey's numbers last season were 16.6 points, 7.9 boards and 6.2 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made treys.
- Jalen Williams' numbers last season were 14.1 points, 4.5 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 52.1% from the field and 35.6% from downtown, with an average of 1 made treys.
- Luguentz Dort put up 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he delivered 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Isaiah Joe's stats last season were 9.5 points, 2.4 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 44.1% from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.
Suns vs. Thunder Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Suns
|Thunder
|113.6
|Points Avg.
|117.5
|111.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.4
|46.7%
|Field Goal %
|46.5%
|37.4%
|Three Point %
|35.6%
