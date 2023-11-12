The Phoenix Suns (4-5) are only 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSOK.

Suns vs. Thunder Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: AZFamily and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -2.5 -

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • The teams have hit the over in six of Phoenix's nine games with a set total.
  • The Suns have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Phoenix has been favored five times and won two of those games.
  • This season, Phoenix has won two of its four games when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Suns have a 59.2% chance to win.

Suns vs Thunder Additional Info

Suns vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 0 0% 113.2 229.6 112.2 228 224.5
Thunder 0 0% 116.4 229.6 115.8 228 229.2

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • When playing at home, Phoenix sports a worse record against the spread (1-3-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (4-1-0).
  • The 113.2 points per game the Suns put up are only 2.6 fewer points than the Thunder give up (115.8).
  • When Phoenix puts up more than 115.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Suns vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Suns and Thunder Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 5-4 2-3 6-3
Thunder 6-3 3-1 5-4

Suns vs. Thunder Point Insights

Suns Thunder
113.2
Points Scored (PG)
 116.4
15
NBA Rank (PPG)
 8
3-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 5-0
3-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 4-1
112.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.8
13
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 21
5-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 3-2
4-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 3-2

