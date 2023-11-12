Suns vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (4-5) are only 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-4) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSOK.
Suns vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-2.5
|-
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in six of Phoenix's nine games with a set total.
- The Suns have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Phoenix has been favored five times and won two of those games.
- This season, Phoenix has won two of its four games when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Suns have a 59.2% chance to win.
Suns vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|0
|0%
|113.2
|229.6
|112.2
|228
|224.5
|Thunder
|0
|0%
|116.4
|229.6
|115.8
|228
|229.2
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- When playing at home, Phoenix sports a worse record against the spread (1-3-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (4-1-0).
- The 113.2 points per game the Suns put up are only 2.6 fewer points than the Thunder give up (115.8).
- When Phoenix puts up more than 115.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
Suns vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|5-4
|2-3
|6-3
|Thunder
|6-3
|3-1
|5-4
Suns vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Suns
|Thunder
|113.2
|116.4
|15
|8
|3-2
|5-0
|3-2
|4-1
|112.2
|115.8
|13
|21
|5-2
|3-2
|4-3
|3-2
