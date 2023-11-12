The Phoenix Suns' (4-5) injury report has two players listed heading into a Sunday, November 12 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-4) at Footprint Center. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET.

The Suns are coming off of a 122-119 loss to the Lakers in their last outing on Friday. Kevin Durant put up 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Suns.

Suns vs Thunder Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Devin Booker SG Out Calf 32 6 8

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Questionable (Back)

Suns vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSOK

Watch this game on Fubo

