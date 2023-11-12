The Phoenix Suns (4-5) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-4) on November 12, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Suns vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Suns vs Thunder Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns Stats Insights

This season, the Suns have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 45% of shots the Thunder's opponents have knocked down.

Phoenix is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 45% from the field.

The Thunder are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at ninth.

The Suns record 113.2 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 115.8 the Thunder allow.

When Phoenix scores more than 115.8 points, it is 3-2.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Suns have played better in home games this year, averaging 120 points per game, compared to 107.8 per game on the road.

Phoenix gives up 118.3 points per game at home, compared to 107.4 on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Suns have fared better in home games this year, draining 14.8 threes per game with a 40.7% three-point percentage, compared to 11.2 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage in away games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns Injuries