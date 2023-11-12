How to Watch the Suns vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns (4-5) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-4) on November 12, 2023 at Footprint Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Suns vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Suns vs Thunder Additional Info
Suns Stats Insights
- This season, the Suns have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 45% of shots the Thunder's opponents have knocked down.
- Phoenix is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 45% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at ninth.
- The Suns record 113.2 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 115.8 the Thunder allow.
- When Phoenix scores more than 115.8 points, it is 3-2.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Suns have played better in home games this year, averaging 120 points per game, compared to 107.8 per game on the road.
- Phoenix gives up 118.3 points per game at home, compared to 107.4 on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Suns have fared better in home games this year, draining 14.8 threes per game with a 40.7% three-point percentage, compared to 11.2 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage in away games.
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Devin Booker
|Out
|Calf
|Eric Gordon
|Out
|Shoulder
