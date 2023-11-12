Top Player Prop Bets for Suns vs. Thunder on November 12, 2023
Kevin Durant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are among the players with prop bets available when the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder play at Footprint Center on Sunday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Suns vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Suns vs Thunder Additional Info
|Suns vs Thunder Players to Watch
|Suns vs Thunder Injury Report
|Suns vs Thunder Prediction
|Suns vs Thunder Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Thunder Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Suns vs Thunder
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns
Kevin Durant Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (Over: -118)
|7.5 (Over: +102)
|5.5 (Over: +116)
|1.5 (Over: -200)
- The 29.5-point total set for Durant on Sunday is 1.8 more points than his season scoring average.
- He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (8.7) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (7.5).
- Durant has averaged four assists per game this year, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).
- Durant has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).
Get Durant gear at Fanatics!
Jusuf Nurkic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (Over: -104)
|10.5 (Over: +116)
|4.5 (Over: -110)
|0.5 (Over: -159)
- The 9.3 points Jusuf Nurkic scores per game are 3.2 less than his prop total on Sunday (12.5).
- He averages 0.5 less rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 10.5.
- Nurkic has collected four assists per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).
- He 0.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Sunday.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|30.5 (Over: -110)
|5.5 (Over: -115)
|5.5 (Over: -141)
- Gilgeous-Alexander's 24 points per game are 6.5 less than Sunday's over/under.
- He has grabbed 6.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Gilgeous-Alexander averages seven assists, 1.5 more than Sunday's over/under.
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -104)
|6.5 (Over: -139)
|1.5 (Over: +112)
- Chet Holmgren's 15.3 points per game average is 0.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average of seven is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (6.5).
- Holmgren has hit two three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.