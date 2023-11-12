Kevin Durant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are among the players with prop bets available when the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder play at Footprint Center on Sunday (beginning at 8:00 PM ET).

Suns vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSOK

AZFamily and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -118) 7.5 (Over: +102) 5.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: -200)

The 29.5-point total set for Durant on Sunday is 1.8 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 1.2 more rebounds per game (8.7) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (7.5).

Durant has averaged four assists per game this year, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).

Durant has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -104) 10.5 (Over: +116) 4.5 (Over: -110) 0.5 (Over: -159)

The 9.3 points Jusuf Nurkic scores per game are 3.2 less than his prop total on Sunday (12.5).

He averages 0.5 less rebounds than his prop bet Sunday of 10.5.

Nurkic has collected four assists per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Sunday (4.5).

He 0.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 30.5 (Over: -110) 5.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: -141)

Gilgeous-Alexander's 24 points per game are 6.5 less than Sunday's over/under.

He has grabbed 6.7 boards per game, 1.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Gilgeous-Alexander averages seven assists, 1.5 more than Sunday's over/under.

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -139) 1.5 (Over: +112)

Chet Holmgren's 15.3 points per game average is 0.2 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of seven is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (6.5).

Holmgren has hit two three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

