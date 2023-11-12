In the Week 10 game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, will Trey McBride get into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Cardinals vs Falcons Anytime TD Bets

Will Trey McBride score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

McBride has 287 yards on 28 grabs and one TD. He has been targeted 40 times, and posts 31.9 yards receiving per game.

In one of nine games this season, McBride has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Trey McBride Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 2 2 23 0 Week 2 Giants 3 2 32 0 Week 3 Cowboys 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @49ers 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Bengals 3 2 17 0 Week 6 @Rams 5 4 62 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 6 3 29 0 Week 8 Ravens 14 10 95 1 Week 9 @Browns 5 3 22 0

