WAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 2:22 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sunday college basketball schedule includes one game featuring a WAC team in play. That matchup? The the Tarleton State Texans taking on the New Mexico Lobos.
WAC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tarleton State Texans at New Mexico Lobos
|4:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|Stadium (Live stream on Fubo)
