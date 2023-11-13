The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (2-0) take on the Southern Jaguars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona vs. Southern Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats shot 49.4% from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 44% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.

Arizona had a 20-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44% from the field.

The Jaguars ranked 262nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 12th.

Last year, the 81.9 points per game the Wildcats averaged were 10.6 more points than the Jaguars gave up (71.3).

When Arizona put up more than 71.3 points last season, it went 21-3.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison

Arizona posted 85.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 77.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Wildcats gave up 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than in away games (74.5).

Arizona averaged 8.5 threes per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% when playing at home and 35.9% in away games.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule