The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (2-0) take on the Southern Jaguars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona vs. Southern Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats shot 49.4% from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 44% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.
  • Arizona had a 20-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44% from the field.
  • The Jaguars ranked 262nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 12th.
  • Last year, the 81.9 points per game the Wildcats averaged were 10.6 more points than the Jaguars gave up (71.3).
  • When Arizona put up more than 71.3 points last season, it went 21-3.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison

  • Arizona posted 85.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 77.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Wildcats gave up 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than in away games (74.5).
  • Arizona averaged 8.5 threes per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% when playing at home and 35.9% in away games.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Morgan State W 122-59 McKale Center
11/10/2023 @ Duke W 78-73 Cameron Indoor Stadium
11/13/2023 Southern - McKale Center
11/17/2023 Belmont - McKale Center
11/19/2023 UT Arlington - McKale Center

