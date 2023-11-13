How to Watch Arizona vs. Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (2-0) take on the Southern Jaguars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Arizona vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats shot 49.4% from the field last season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 44% the Jaguars allowed to opponents.
- Arizona had a 20-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44% from the field.
- The Jaguars ranked 262nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Wildcats finished 12th.
- Last year, the 81.9 points per game the Wildcats averaged were 10.6 more points than the Jaguars gave up (71.3).
- When Arizona put up more than 71.3 points last season, it went 21-3.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arizona Home & Away Comparison
- Arizona posted 85.2 points per game at home last season, compared to 77.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Wildcats gave up 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than in away games (74.5).
- Arizona averaged 8.5 threes per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% when playing at home and 35.9% in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Morgan State
|W 122-59
|McKale Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Duke
|W 78-73
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/13/2023
|Southern
|-
|McKale Center
|11/17/2023
|Belmont
|-
|McKale Center
|11/19/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|McKale Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.