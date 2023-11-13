The Southern Jaguars (1-1) take on the Arizona Wildcats (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at McKale Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Southern matchup in this article.

Arizona vs. Southern Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona vs. Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Southern Moneyline
BetMGM Arizona (-31.5) 161.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Arizona (-31.5) 161.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona vs. Southern Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Arizona covered 16 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.
  • The Wildcats and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 29 times last season.
  • Southern covered 15 times in 26 matchups with a spread last year.
  • A total of 12 of the Jaguars' games last season went over the point total.

Arizona Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1400
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Arizona is third-best in the country. It is way below that, 43rd, according to computer rankings.
  • The implied probability of Arizona winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.

