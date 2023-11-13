Arizona vs. Southern: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Southern Jaguars (1-1) take on the Arizona Wildcats (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at McKale Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Southern matchup in this article.
Arizona vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arizona vs. Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-31.5)
|161.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-31.5)
|161.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona vs. Southern Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Arizona covered 16 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.
- The Wildcats and their opponents combined to hit the over 16 out of 29 times last season.
- Southern covered 15 times in 26 matchups with a spread last year.
- A total of 12 of the Jaguars' games last season went over the point total.
Arizona Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Arizona is third-best in the country. It is way below that, 43rd, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Arizona winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.