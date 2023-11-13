The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (2-0) and the Southern Jaguars (1-1) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at McKale Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona vs. Southern Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Arizona won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Arizona (16-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 2.5% less often than Southern (15-11-0) last year.

Arizona vs. Southern Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 81.9 153.8 71.1 142.4 152.1 Southern 71.9 153.8 71.3 142.4 141.0

Additional Arizona Insights & Trends

Last year, the Wildcats averaged 81.9 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 71.3 the Jaguars gave up.

Arizona went 10-9 against the spread and 21-3 overall last season when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Arizona vs. Southern Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 16-13-0 16-13-0 Southern 15-11-0 12-14-0

Arizona vs. Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Southern 15-2 Home Record 9-2 6-4 Away Record 5-12 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.5 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.4 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-3-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

