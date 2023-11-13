Arizona vs. Southern: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 13
The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (2-0) and the Southern Jaguars (1-1) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at McKale Center on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Arizona vs. Southern Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: McKale Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona Betting Records & Stats
- Arizona won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.
- Arizona (16-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 2.5% less often than Southern (15-11-0) last year.
Arizona vs. Southern Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Arizona
|81.9
|153.8
|71.1
|142.4
|152.1
|Southern
|71.9
|153.8
|71.3
|142.4
|141.0
Additional Arizona Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Wildcats averaged 81.9 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 71.3 the Jaguars gave up.
- Arizona went 10-9 against the spread and 21-3 overall last season when scoring more than 71.3 points.
Arizona vs. Southern Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Arizona
|16-13-0
|16-13-0
|Southern
|15-11-0
|12-14-0
Arizona vs. Southern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Arizona
|Southern
|15-2
|Home Record
|9-2
|6-4
|Away Record
|5-12
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-2-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|85.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.5
|77.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.4
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-3-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-9-0
