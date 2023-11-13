The Buffalo Bills' (5-4) injury report has eight players listed as they ready for a Monday, November 13 game against the Denver Broncos (3-5). The game starts at 8:15 PM at Highmark Stadium.

In their most recent game, the Bills fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 24-18.

Last time out, the Broncos knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs 24-9.

Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jordan Poyer S Shin Did Not Participate In Practice Christian Benford CB Hamstring Out Terrel Bernard LB Concussion Questionable A.J. Klein LB Back Limited Participation In Practice Micah Hyde S Neck Out Baylon Spector LB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Leonard Floyd DE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Stefon Diggs WR Back Limited Participation In Practice

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ben Powers OG Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Bills vs. Broncos Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV Info: ESPN

Bills Season Insights

The Bills are totaling 370.2 yards per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the NFL. On defense, they rank 17th, allowing 334 yards per contest.

On defense, the Bills have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best by giving up only 17.8 points per game. They rank seventh on offense (26.7 points per game).

The Bills rank sixth in pass offense (262.1 passing yards per game) and 14th in pass defense (219.6 passing yards allowed per game) this year.

Buffalo is averaging 108.1 rushing yards per game on offense (14th in the NFL), and ranks 19th on defense with 114.4 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 14 forced turnovers (12th in NFL) against 14 turnovers committed (20th in NFL), the Bills' even turnover margin ranks 15th in the NFL.

Broncos Season Insights

The Broncos have not been getting things done on defense, ranking worst with 405.9 total yards allowed per game. They have been more effective on offense, generating 302.1 total yards per contest (23rd-ranked).

The Broncos have been sputtering on defense, ranking worst with 28.3 points surrendered per game. They have been more productive on the other side of the ball, compiling 21.5 points per contest (17th-ranked).

The Broncos are putting up 185.4 passing yards per contest on offense this season (25th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 251.8 passing yards per contest (27th-ranked) on defense.

Denver's defense has been bottom-five in run defense this season, surrendering 154.1 rushing yards per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 12th with 116.8 rushing yards per contest.

With 12 forced turnovers (18th in NFL) and 12 turnovers committed (13th in NFL) this season, the Broncos rank 15th in the NFL with a turnover margin of 0.

Bills vs. Broncos Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bills (-7)

Bills (-7) Moneyline: Bills (-350), Broncos (+260)

Bills (-350), Broncos (+260) Total: 47.5 points

