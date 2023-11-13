The Buffalo Bills (5-4) and the Denver Broncos (3-5) square off at Highmark Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2023.

How to Watch Bills vs. Broncos

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV: ESPN

Bills vs. Broncos Insights

This year, the Bills rack up just 1.6 fewer points per game (26.7) than the Broncos allow (28.3).

Denver racks up 21.5 points per game, 3.7 more than Buffalo allows (17.8).

The Bills average 370.2 yards per game, 35.7 fewer yards than the 405.9 the Broncos allow per matchup.

Denver collects 31.9 fewer yards per game (302.1) than Buffalo allows (334).

This season, the Bills run for 46 fewer yards per game (108.1) than the Broncos allow per outing (154.1).

This season Denver piles up 116.8 yards per game on the ground, 2.4 more yards than Buffalo allows (114.4).

The Bills have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (12).

This season Denver has 12 turnovers, two fewer than Buffalo has takeaways (14).

Bills Home Performance

In home games, the Bills put up 28.8 points per game and give up 16.4. That's more than they score overall (26.7), but less than they give up (17.8).

The Bills accumulate 395.2 yards per game at home (25 more than their overall average), and give up 345.2 at home (11.2 more than overall).

Buffalo racks up 283.4 passing yards per game in home games (21.3 more than its overall average), and concedes 224.6 at home (five more than overall).

At home, the Bills accumulate 111.8 rushing yards per game and give up 120.6. That's more than they gain (108.1) and allow (114.4) overall.

The Bills convert 50% of third downs at home (equal to their overall average), and give up 43.5% at home (1.8% higher than overall).

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 at New England L 29-25 CBS 10/26/2023 Tampa Bay W 24-18 Amazon Prime Video 11/5/2023 at Cincinnati L 24-18 NBC 11/13/2023 Denver - ESPN 11/19/2023 New York - CBS 11/26/2023 at Philadelphia - CBS 12/10/2023 at Kansas City - CBS

Broncos Away Performance

The Broncos' average points scored in road games (19.7) is lower than their overall average (21.5). But their average points allowed away from home (39) is higher than overall (28.3).

The Broncos' average yards gained on the road (290.3) is lower than their overall average (302.1). But their average yards allowed in road games (528.7) is higher than overall (405.9).

In road games, Denver racks up 196.7 passing yards per game and gives up 323. That's more than it gains (185.4) and allows (251.8) overall.

The Broncos rack up 93.7 rushing yards per game in away games (23.1 less than their overall average), and give up 205.7 on the road (51.6 more than overall).

The Broncos convert 39.4% of third downs away from home (0.8% lower than their overall average), and concede 44.1% in road games (5.6% higher than overall).

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/12/2023 at Kansas City L 19-8 Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Green Bay W 19-17 CBS 10/29/2023 Kansas City W 24-9 CBS 11/13/2023 at Buffalo - ESPN 11/19/2023 Minnesota - NBC 11/26/2023 Cleveland - FOX 12/3/2023 at Houston - CBS

