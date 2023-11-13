The Buffalo Bills (5-4) and Denver Broncos (3-5) are slated to meet at Highmark Stadium on November 13, which means that Josh Allen and Russell Wilson will be leading the way for the respective sides. Below, we break down both signal callers, highlighting the stats and trends that will come into play this week.

Bills vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York TV: ESPN

Josh Allen vs. Russell Wilson Matchup

Josh Allen 2023 Stats Russell Wilson 9 Games Played 8 71.3% Completion % 66.1% 2,423 (269.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,613 (201.6) 18 Touchdowns 16 9 Interceptions 4 233 (25.9) Rushing Yards (Per game) 201 (25.1) 6 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Josh Allen Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 274.5 yards

: Over/Under 274.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Broncos Defensive Stats

The Broncos' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 26th in the league with 226 points allowed (28.3 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Denver has given up 2,014 total passing yards (22nd in NFL) and rank 32nd in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.6).

Against the run, the Broncos have been one of the bottom defenses in the league, surrendering the second-most rushing yards in the NFL (154.1 per game). Meanwhile, they rank 21st with eight rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Denver ranks 14th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 38.5%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks 11th at 50%.

Russell Wilson Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 210.5 yards

: Over/Under 210.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Bills Defensive Stats

This year, the Broncos are having trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, surrendering 28.3 points per game (31st in NFL).

When it comes to defending against the pass, Denver's D ranks 22nd in the NFL with 2,014 passing yards allowed (251.8 per game) and 28th with 16 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Broncos' defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 31st in the league with 1,233 rushing yards allowed (154.1 per game).

Defensively, Denver ranks 11th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 50%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it ranks 14th at 38.5%.

