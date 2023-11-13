Today's NBA lineup features four games, including the matchup between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics.

Today's NBA Games

The Toronto Raptors take on the Washington Wizards

The Wizards look to pull of an away win at the Raptors on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet and MNMT

Records and Stats

TOR Record: 4-5

4-5 WAS Record: 2-7

2-7 TOR Stats: 107.9 PPG (29th in NBA), 109.4 Opp. PPG (seventh)

107.9 PPG (29th in NBA), 109.4 Opp. PPG (seventh) WAS Stats: 116.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 123.8 Opp. PPG (29th)

Players to Watch

TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG) WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: TOR -9.5

TOR -9.5 TOR Odds to Win: -450

-450 WAS Odds to Win: +340

+340 Total: 228.5 points

The Boston Celtics play host to the New York Knicks

The Knicks look to pull of an away win at the Celtics on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG

Records and Stats

BOS Record: 7-2

7-2 NY Record: 5-4

5-4 BOS Stats: 120.2 PPG (fifth in NBA), 106.8 Opp. PPG (sixth)

120.2 PPG (fifth in NBA), 106.8 Opp. PPG (sixth) NY Stats: 109.6 PPG (25th in NBA), 103.2 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Jayson Tatum (29.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.0 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -9.5

BOS -9.5 BOS Odds to Win: -400

-400 NY Odds to Win: +310

+310 Total: 222.5 points

The Milwaukee Bucks play the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls travel to face the Bucks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

Records and Stats

MIL Record: 5-4

5-4 CHI Record: 4-6

4-6 MIL Stats: 115.7 PPG (ninth in NBA), 119.3 Opp. PPG (25th)

115.7 PPG (ninth in NBA), 119.3 Opp. PPG (25th) CHI Stats: 109.9 PPG (22nd in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (15th)

Players to Watch

MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG) CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -8.5

MIL -8.5 MIL Odds to Win: -375

-375 CHI Odds to Win: +290

+290 Total: 227.5 points

The Sacramento Kings play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers hope to pick up a road win at the Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and BSOH

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 4-4

4-4 CLE Record: 4-5

4-5 SAC Stats: 111.1 PPG (18th in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (17th)

111.1 PPG (18th in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (17th) CLE Stats: 109.7 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (13th)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (17.7 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 5.7 APG) CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -2.5

CLE -2.5 CLE Odds to Win: -145

-145 SAC Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 221.5 points

