Pac-12 teams will be on Monday's college basketball schedule in four games, including the Cal Poly Mustangs squaring off against the California Golden Bears.

Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Cal Poly Mustangs at California Golden Bears 6:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13 Pac-12 Cal Poly Mustangs at California Golden Bears 6:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13 Pac-12 Bay Area Le Moyne Dolphins at USC Trojans 8:30 PM ET, Monday, November 13 Pac-12 Network San Francisco Dons at Arizona State Sun Devils 9:00 PM ET, Monday, November 13 -

