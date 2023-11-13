The Michigan Wolverines (2-0) go up against the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (1-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

St. John's (NY) vs. Michigan Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

St. John's (NY) Stats Insights

  • The Red Storm made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.4 percentage points higher than the Wolverines allowed to their opponents (42.5%).
  • St. John's (NY) went 11-8 when it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Red Storm were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Wolverines finished 52nd.
  • Last year, the Red Storm averaged 7.7 more points per game (77.3) than the Wolverines gave up (69.6).
  • St. John's (NY) had a 16-8 record last season when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Wolverines' 45% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Red Storm gave up to their opponents (43.4%).
  • Michigan put together a 12-4 straight up record in games it shot above 43.4% from the field.
  • The Wolverines were the 52nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Red Storm finished fifth.
  • The Wolverines scored an average of 73.4 points per game last year, only 1.8 fewer points than the 75.2 the Red Storm gave up to opponents.
  • When Michigan gave up fewer than 77.3 points last season, it went 14-9.

St. John's (NY) Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively St. John's (NY) fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 77.6 points per game, compared to 75.6 per game in road games.
  • When playing at home, the Red Storm allowed 12.8 fewer points per game (70) than away from home (82.8).
  • St. John's (NY) sunk 6.3 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.2 more threes and 4.7% points better than it averaged in away games (5.1 threes per game, 30.4% three-point percentage).

Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Michigan scored 7.9 more points per game at home (76.6) than on the road (68.7).
  • At home, the Wolverines gave up 68 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 69.6.
  • At home, Michigan drained 8.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (33.5%).

St. John's (NY) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Stony Brook W 90-74 Carnesecca Arena
11/13/2023 Michigan - Madison Square Garden
11/16/2023 North Texas - TD Arena
11/25/2023 Holy Cross - Carnesecca Arena

Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 UNC Asheville W 99-74 Crisler Center
11/10/2023 Youngstown State W 92-62 Crisler Center
11/13/2023 @ St. John's (NY) - Madison Square Garden
11/17/2023 Long Beach State - Crisler Center
11/22/2023 Memphis - Imperial Arena

