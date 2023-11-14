The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Alexander Kerfoot find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Alexander Kerfoot score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Kerfoot stats and insights

Kerfoot has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.

Kerfoot has no points on the power play.

He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Kerfoot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Predators 1 1 0 14:07 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:26 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:02 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:12 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 3 0 3 13:06 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:44 Home L 5-4 10/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:18 Away L 6-3 10/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:41 Home W 2-1

Coyotes vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

