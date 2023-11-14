Tuesday's contest between the Arizona Wildcats (3-0) and San Diego Toreros (2-0) squaring off at McKale Center has a projected final score of 64-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET on November 14.

Their last time out, the Wildcats won on Sunday 70-54 over Loyola Marymount.

Arizona vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

Arizona vs. San Diego Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 64, San Diego 59

Arizona Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats outscored opponents by 9.0 points per game last season (posting 74.1 points per game, 38th in college basketball, and conceding 65.1 per outing, 199th in college basketball) and had a +287 scoring differential.

Arizona's offense was worse in Pac-12 contests last season, tallying 70.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 74.1 PPG.

Offensively the Wildcats played better in home games last year, posting 76.7 points per game, compared to 71.5 per game on the road.

In 2022-23, Arizona surrendered 62.3 points per game in home games. Away from home, it allowed 68.9.

