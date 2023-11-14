Will Barrett Hayton Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 14?
On Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Barrett Hayton going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Barrett Hayton score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Hayton stats and insights
- Hayton has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Stars.
- Hayton has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has a 3.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Hayton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|20:04
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:32
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|18:34
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:44
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Home
|W 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Home
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|23:02
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Home
|W 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.