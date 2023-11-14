Here's a look at the injury report for the Arizona Coyotes (7-6-1), which currently has five players listed on it, as the Coyotes ready for their matchup against the Dallas Stars (10-3-1) at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Jack McBain C Questionable Lower Body Travis Dermott D Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes Season Insights

The Coyotes have 47 goals this season (3.4 per game), 13th in the league.

Arizona concedes three goals per game (42 total), which ranks 13th in the NHL.

They have the 10th-best goal differential in the league at +5.

Stars Season Insights

Dallas' 47 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.

Its goal differential (+12) makes the team sixth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Coyotes vs. Stars Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-225) Coyotes (+180) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.