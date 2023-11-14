Tuesday's NHL action includes the Dallas Stars (10-3-1) hosting the Arizona Coyotes (7-6-1) at American Airlines Center. The Coyotes are heavy underdogs (+180 on the moneyline) against the Stars (-225) ahead of the game, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS.

Coyotes vs. Stars Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Coyotes vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Coyotes vs. Stars Betting Trends

Arizona has played nine games this season that ended with over 6 goals.

The Stars have gone 9-3 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Coyotes have been an underdog in nine games this season, with three upset wins (33.3%).

Dallas has had four games with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter, and earned a victory each time.

Arizona's moneyline odds have been +180 or longer two times this season, and it split 1-1.

Coyotes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 5-5 5-5-0 6 3.6 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 3.6 2.5 7 22.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 4-6 7-3-0 6.4 3.7 3.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.7 3.3 10 27.8% Record as ML Favorite 6-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

