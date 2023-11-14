When the Dallas Stars play the Arizona Coyotes at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Wyatt Johnston and Nick Schmaltz will be among the best players to watch.

Coyotes vs. Stars Game Information

Coyotes Players to Watch

Clayton Keller is among the top options on offense for Arizona, with 15 points this season, as he has recorded six goals and nine assists in 14 games.

With 13 total points (0.9 per game), including four goals and nine assists through 14 games, Schmaltz is key for Arizona's attack.

This season, Logan Cooley has scored one goal and contributed 10 assists for Arizona, giving him a point total of 11.

In the crease, Connor Ingram has a .911 save percentage (25th in the league), with 184 total saves, while conceding 18 goals (2.9 goals against average). He has put together a 5-1-0 record between the posts for Arizona this season.

Stars Players to Watch

Jason Robertson has been a big player for Dallas this season, collecting 13 points in 14 games.

Johnston has seven goals and six assists, equaling 13 points (0.9 per game).

Joe Pavelski has posted six goals and seven assists for Dallas.

Scott Wedgewood (3-1-0) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .917% save percentage ranks 18th in the NHL.

Coyotes vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 11th 3.36 Goals Scored 3.36 11th 5th 2.5 Goals Allowed 3 12th 17th 30.4 Shots 28.1 30th 25th 32.5 Shots Allowed 32.4 23rd 17th 20% Power Play % 29.09% 5th 1st 91.84% Penalty Kill % 75.47% 23rd

