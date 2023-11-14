The Dallas Stars (10-3-1) host the Arizona Coyotes (7-6-1) at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS. The Stars have won three games in a row.

Coyotes vs. Stars Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-250) Coyotes (+190) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have won three of the nine games they have played as an underdog this season.

Arizona has played as an underdog of +190 or more one time this season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Coyotes have a 34.5% chance to win.

Arizona has played nine games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Coyotes vs Stars Additional Info

Coyotes vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 47 (13th) Goals 47 (13th) 35 (6th) Goals Allowed 42 (12th) 9 (20th) Power Play Goals 16 (3rd) 4 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (24th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

Over its past 10 games, Arizona went 4-6-0 versus the spread and 5-4-1 straight up.

Arizona has gone over the total in seven of its last 10 outings.

The Coyotes have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this game's over/under of 6.

Over the past 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents averaged 1.2 more goals than their season game score average of 9.1 goals.

The Coyotes have the NHL's 13th-ranked scoring offense (47 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Coyotes have given up 42 total goals (three per game) to rank 12th.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +5.

