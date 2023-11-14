Coyotes vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (10-3-1) host the Arizona Coyotes (7-6-1) at American Airlines Center on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS. The Stars have won three games in a row.
Coyotes vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-250)
|Coyotes (+190)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have won three of the nine games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Arizona has played as an underdog of +190 or more one time this season and won that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Coyotes have a 34.5% chance to win.
- Arizona has played nine games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Coyotes vs Stars Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|47 (13th)
|Goals
|47 (13th)
|35 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|42 (12th)
|9 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (3rd)
|4 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (24th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- Over its past 10 games, Arizona went 4-6-0 versus the spread and 5-4-1 straight up.
- Arizona has gone over the total in seven of its last 10 outings.
- The Coyotes have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this game's over/under of 6.
- Over the past 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents averaged 1.2 more goals than their season game score average of 9.1 goals.
- The Coyotes have the NHL's 13th-ranked scoring offense (47 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- The Coyotes have given up 42 total goals (three per game) to rank 12th.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +5.
