Tuesday's contest that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0) against the Creighton Bluejays (2-0) at CHI Health Center Omaha should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 92-70 in favor of Iowa, who is heavily favored according to our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 14.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Creighton vs. Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Creighton vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 92, Creighton 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-21.9)

Iowa (-21.9) Computer Predicted Total: 162.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Creighton Performance Insights

Creighton scored 76.4 points per game and gave up 68.4 last year, making them 64th in college basketball on offense and 123rd on defense.

The Bluejays collected 34.6 rebounds per game and conceded 30.7 boards last year, ranking 41st and 148th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season Creighton was 24th-best in the nation in assists with 15.7 per game.

The Bluejays made 8.6 3-pointers per game and shot 35.4% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 53rd and 102nd, respectively, in the nation.

Creighton gave up 6.2 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.6% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 51st and 169th, respectively, in college basketball.

Creighton attempted 58.3% of its shots from inside the arc, and 41.7% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 68.5% of Creighton's buckets were 2-pointers, and 31.5% were 3-pointers.

Iowa Performance Insights

Iowa gave up 74.7 points per game last year (306th-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined offensively, putting up 80.1 points per game (16th-best).

Last year the Hawkeyes pulled down 33.7 boards per game (65th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 32.1 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

Iowa was one of the top teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it collected 16.5 per game (12th-best in college basketball).

The Hawkeyes ranked 15th-best in college basketball by averaging only 9.5 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they ranked 159th in college basketball (12.1 per contest).

The Hawkeyes drained 8 threes per game (104th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 34% shooting percentage (183rd-ranked) from three-point land.

With 7.1 threes conceded per game, Iowa ranked 165th in the nation. It allowed a 36.6% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 331st in college basketball.

In terms of shot breakdown, Iowa took 62.5% two-pointers (accounting for 71.8% of the team's baskets) and 37.5% from beyond the arc (28.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.