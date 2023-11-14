Tuesday's contest between the Duke Blue Devils (1-1) and Michigan State Spartans (1-1) going head-to-head at United Center has a projected final score of 74-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Duke vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Duke vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 74, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-3.7)

Duke (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Duke Performance Insights

Last season, Duke was 169th in the nation offensively (72.0 points scored per game) and 30th defensively (63.6 points allowed).

On the boards, the Blue Devils were 20th-best in the country in rebounds (35.6 per game) last year. They were 20th-best in rebounds allowed (27.8 per game).

Last season Duke was ranked 70th in the nation in assists with 14.6 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Blue Devils were 237th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (6.8) last year. They were 215th in 3-point percentage at 33.5%.

Defensively, Duke was 64th in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.3 last season. It was 24th-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 30.5%.

Last season, Duke took 64.7% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.3% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.8% of Duke's baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.2% were 3-pointers.

Michigan State Performance Insights

With 70.9 points per game on offense, Michigan State ranked 191st in college basketball last year. At the other end, it gave up 67.9 points per contest, which ranked 112th in college basketball.

The Spartans pulled down 32.1 rebounds per game (156th-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 30.3 rebounds per contest (123rd-ranked).

Last year Michigan State ranked 70th in college basketball in assists, averaging 14.6 per game.

The Spartans, who ranked 36th in college basketball with 10.3 turnovers per game, forced 9.5 turnovers per contest, which was 13th-worst in college basketball.

The Spartans made 7.4 treys per game last season (182nd-ranked in college basketball), and they owned a 39.3% three-point percentage (third-best).

Michigan State ranked 177th in college basketball with 7.2 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 96th with a 32.4% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Michigan State attempted 38.3 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 67% of the shots it attempted (and 71.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 18.9 three-pointers per contest, which were 33% of its shots (and 28.7% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.