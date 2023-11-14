Will Jason Zucker light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes face off against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Zucker stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Zucker has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Stars.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Zucker averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

