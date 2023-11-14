Will Juuso Valimaki Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 14?
Can we expect Juuso Valimaki finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200
Valimaki stats and insights
- Valimaki is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Valimaki recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:41
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|20:14
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:54
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|20:17
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Home
|W 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Home
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:17
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/21/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|15:50
|Home
|W 2-1
Coyotes vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
