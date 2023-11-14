Can we expect Juuso Valimaki finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes match up against the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Valimaki stats and insights

Valimaki is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Valimaki recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:14 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:54 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:17 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:13 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 5-4 10/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:17 Away L 6-3 10/21/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:50 Home W 2-1

Coyotes vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

