Will Liam O'Brien light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes square off against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Brien stats and insights

In two of 14 games this season, O'Brien has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.

O'Brien has no points on the power play.

O'Brien averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

O'Brien recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 9:45 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 8:25 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 9:13 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 1 1 0 12:52 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:50 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 10:51 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 9:39 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:52 Home L 5-4 10/24/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:49 Away L 6-3 10/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:27 Home W 2-1

Coyotes vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

