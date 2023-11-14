In the upcoming tilt versus the Dallas Stars, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Logan Cooley to score a goal for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Logan Cooley score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Cooley stats and insights

Cooley has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

He has picked up eight assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Cooley's shooting percentage is 4.5%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 35 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Cooley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Predators 3 0 3 16:47 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:40 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:40 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 13:34 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 16:22 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:59 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:33 Home L 5-4 10/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 15:04 Away L 6-3 10/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:24 Home W 2-1

Coyotes vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

