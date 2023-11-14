Will Mathew Dumba Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 14?
In the upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Mathew Dumba to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.
Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Dumba stats and insights
- In one of 14 games this season, Dumba scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
- Dumba has no points on the power play.
- Dumba averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 35 goals in total (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Dumba recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:48
|Away
|W 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:52
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/1/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|21:08
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:22
|Home
|W 8-1
|10/27/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|22:48
|Home
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Away
|L 6-3
|10/21/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|24:13
|Home
|W 2-1
Coyotes vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
