Should you bet on Matias Maccelli to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the Dallas Stars meet up on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Matias Maccelli score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Maccelli stats and insights

  • Maccelli has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
  • Maccelli has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • Maccelli averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Stars defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 35 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Maccelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:12 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 15:25 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:43 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 15:12 Home W 3-2
11/1/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:05 Away L 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:43 Home W 8-1
10/27/2023 Kings 1 1 0 15:24 Home L 5-4
10/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 16:51 Away L 6-3
10/21/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 14:30 Home W 2-1

Coyotes vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

