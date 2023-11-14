Can we count on Nick Schmaltz finding the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes face off with the Dallas Stars at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmaltz stats and insights

Schmaltz has scored in three of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.

On the power play, Schmaltz has accumulated two goals and five assists.

Schmaltz's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 35 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.3 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Schmaltz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:11 Away W 7-5 11/9/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:14 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 22:20 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:40 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 19:03 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:12 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 1 0 1 19:10 Home L 5-4 10/24/2023 Kings 1 0 1 22:36 Away L 6-3 10/21/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 22:04 Home W 2-1

Coyotes vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

