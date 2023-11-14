Pac-12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:22 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pac-12 teams will be in action in three games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule. That includes the San Diego Toreros playing the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Utah Utes at Baylor Bears
|7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|San Diego Toreros at Arizona Wildcats
|8:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|-
|Washington State Cougars at Montana Grizzlies
|9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow Pac-12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.