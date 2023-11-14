The Dallas Stars (10-3-1) will aim to prolong a three-game win streak when they play the Arizona Coyotes (7-6-1) at home on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS.

The Coyotes have totaled 37 goals over their past 10 outings, while giving up 33 goals. A total of 36 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in 10 power-play goals (27.8%). They are 5-4-1 over those contests.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's hockey action.

Coyotes vs. Stars Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final result of Stars 4, Coyotes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-225)

Stars (-225) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Stars (-1.5)

Coyotes vs Stars Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes (7-6-1 overall) have posted a record of 2-1-3 in matchups that have required OT this season.

Arizona has earned five points (2-4-1) in its seven games decided by one goal.

This season the Coyotes scored only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Arizona has won the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-0-0, two points).

The Coyotes have earned 13 points in their 10 games with three or more goals scored.

Arizona has scored a lone power-play goal in seven games this season and has recorded six points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Arizona is 3-0-1 (seven points).

The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents 10 times this season, and earned eight points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 11th 3.36 Goals Scored 3.36 11th 5th 2.5 Goals Allowed 3 12th 17th 30.4 Shots 28.1 30th 25th 32.5 Shots Allowed 32.4 23rd 17th 20% Power Play % 29.09% 5th 1st 91.84% Penalty Kill % 75.47% 23rd

Coyotes vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

